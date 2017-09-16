CF-18s to conduct flyby over Als game on Sunday
CF-18s fly in formation (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 10:00AM EDT
Montrealers will get a glimpse of some of the Canadian military’s fighter jets on Sunday.
Two CF-18 Hornets from the Bagotville Royal Canadian Air Force base will be dispatched for a flyby over Percival-Molson Stadium before the Alouettes’ game, as part of the CFL’s Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation celebrations.
The two jets will conduct two flybys within a 15 minute interval, starting at 1:00 p.m.
According to a statement issued by the Air Force, the aircraft will fly “no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle in their path.”
