

CTV Montreal





A store in Montreal’s Southwest borough was severely damaged by arson on Sunday morning.

Firefighters said they received a call at 4:55 a.m. regarding the building on Centre St. near Shearer.

The store was completely destroyed.

The investigation into the fire has been transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad, who said a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building.

No arrests have been made.