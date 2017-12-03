Centre St. store hit by arson
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 1:27PM EST
A store in Montreal’s Southwest borough was severely damaged by arson on Sunday morning.
Firefighters said they received a call at 4:55 a.m. regarding the building on Centre St. near Shearer.
The store was completely destroyed.
The investigation into the fire has been transferred to the SPVM’s arson squad, who said a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building.
No arrests have been made.