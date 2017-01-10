

The Canadian Press





One of two Quebec teens charged with conspiracy to commit murder and sexual assault in an alleged plot against some of their classmates has switched lawyers.

The case against the 14-year-old has been put over until Feb. 7 to allow his new attorney to take stock of the evidence.

The boy and his 16-year-old co-accused have been detained since their arrest last September.

A judge refused to release them in December, citing public safety and the need to preserve the public's faith in the judicial system.

The boys face a total of 23 charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Court documents state there were six alleged victims in the plot, which targeted students at a school in St-Hyacinthe, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.