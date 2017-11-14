

CTV Montreal





Carey Price is going to miss more games while he heals from a lower body injury.

The Canadiens goalie was injured on Nov. 2 while warming up to play against the Minnesota Wild -- a game the Canadiens lost 6-3.

Price played that game but since then has been replaced by Charlie Lindgren and Al Montoya -- who has since suffered a concussion.

The goalie said he expected his leg injury would heal quickly, but it's not.

“It's been a little bit longer than expected. I kind of expected it to be in the two-week range," said Price.

He added that if the Canadiens were going into the playoffs he would "absolutely" play, but that at the moment, he does not feel the need to get on the ice.

"I want to be 100 percent certain of my abilities when I come back," said Price.

He will be re-evaluated in two days.

The Canadiens have one three games and lost once with Lindgren in nets.

Meanwhile the Canadiens have acquired a new goalie: Antti Niemi, who had been placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers.

After adding him to the roster, the Canadiens will likely send Zach Fucale back to the Laval Rockets in the AHL.