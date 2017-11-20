

The Canadian Press





Good news is scarce these days for the Montreal Canadiens, but there was one bright spot on Monday as Carey Price was on the ice at the Habs’ practice facility in Brossard.

The goalie, who hasn’t played since Nov. 2, was in the crease with goaltending coach Stephane Waite five minutes before the 10:00 a.m. practice was to begin.

Price stretched and took shots from Waite before his teammates, including fellow goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Antti Niemi, joined him.

On Tuesday, Price met with reporters and said the injury he suffered in a game against Minnesota was slow to heal. He added that the injury was minor and he would play if it was playoff time.

He praised the performance of Lindgren, the AHL goalie who has gotten each start since he went down, saying that by playing well, Lindgren gave him more time to heal.

However, Lindgren has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts and was replaced by Niemi in the third period in Saturday’s game, which the Habs lost 6-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.