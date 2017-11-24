

The Canadian Press





Carey Price will be back in nets for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Price confirmed it after a training session Friday morning in Brossard.

It will be his first game since Nov. 2 in Minnesota, when he let in five goals for a 6-3 loss.

The next morning, head coach Claude Julien announced that Price had a "minor injury" in his lower body and would be reassessed on a day-by-day basis. Price had said after that match that he was not injured.

About ten days ago, Price decided to take a couple of days' break because his wound was slow to heal.

He resumed training on Monday and accompanied his teammates to Dallas and Nashville, but did not dress.