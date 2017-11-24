Carey Price back in nets Saturday night to face Sabres
In this file photo, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price speaks to the media following a work out in full equipment at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., Thursday, March 3, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 12:41PM EST
Carey Price will be back in nets for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.
Price confirmed it after a training session Friday morning in Brossard.
It will be his first game since Nov. 2 in Minnesota, when he let in five goals for a 6-3 loss.
The next morning, head coach Claude Julien announced that Price had a "minor injury" in his lower body and would be reassessed on a day-by-day basis. Price had said after that match that he was not injured.
About ten days ago, Price decided to take a couple of days' break because his wound was slow to heal.
He resumed training on Monday and accompanied his teammates to Dallas and Nashville, but did not dress.
