A 21-year-old woman is facing allegations she defrauded two seniors she worked for as a home caregiver and police are asking for any other victims to step forward.

Krystal Jasmine Bullock is accused of using the bank cards of the victims to purchase items and take cash advances out from ATMs between October 2016 and February 2017. Police said the total amount of the expenditures was more than $20,000 and a search of Bullock’s home turned up several of the fraudulently purchased items.

The victims did not know each other.

Bullock, who was arrested on Feb. 22, appeared in court on Friday and is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and credit card theft. She’s due back in court on March 29.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said seniors should take precautions to ensure they are not victimized by those who care for them.

“Always make sure that your personal belongings are always near you and you don’t lose sight of it. Don’t take anything for granted. If that person is asking for money and you’re sure that’s not supposed to happen, make sure you feel comfortable to say ‘no.’ If at that moment you’re not comfortable, talk to someone who is charge of the hospital or a relative to make sure those kinds of fraud don’t happen.”

Anyone who believes they have also been a victim in this case is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.

“In the course of the investigation, investigators from the fraud section had reason to believe she had other victims, said Brabant. “That’s why we’re asking the public, if you’re a victim of Mrs. Bullock or you know someone that was a victim of Mrs. Bullock, come forward to make a report.”