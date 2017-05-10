

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating after a car was torched in Saint-Michel early Wednesday morning.



Police say the car was deliberately set on fire at the side of the road on 25 Ave. near Robert Blvd.



It happened at about 3:45 a.m.

A gas canister was found near the vehicle.

No one was arrested and the SPVM had not identified any suspects so far.

The car will be looked at by Montreal police arson investigators to try to determine exactly what happened and why.