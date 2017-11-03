Car torched in Rosemont
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 8:22AM EDT
A car was torched in Rosemont in the early hours of Friday morning.
Firefighters got a call at about 2:15 a.m. about a car on fire on Henri-Julien Ave. near Beaubien St.
The car was reported stolen.
There were no injuries and there are no suspects.
The car was towed and the arson squad is investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- Molotov cocktail damages flower shop in Saint-Laurent
- Quebec family drops price on sprawling N.B. island with homes and private beaches
- Apple's ultra-expensive iPhone X draws crowds as in-store sales begin
- Quebec woman who smuggled $31M worth of cocaine into Australia sentenced to 7.5 years
- Car torched in Rosemont