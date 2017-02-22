

CTV Montreal





The window of a bank on St-Laurent Blvd. was shattered in the early morning hours of Wednesday after a car rammed through it.

No one was injured in the crash that took place at 2 a.m. near Jarry St.

The 24-year-old driver was taken in by police and could be charged with mischief.

Police say, however, that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and that theft was not a motive.