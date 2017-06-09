Car plows into NDG school
A wrecked car is hauled away on a tow truck from Etoile Filante school in NDG on Friday June 9, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 6:07PM EDT
Police say nobody was hurt when a car crashed into an elementary school in NDG Friday afternoon.
The crash happened at Etoile Filante school at the corner of Cote Saint Antoine Ave. and Marcil Ave.
The vehicle went through a chain link fence and hit the building.
Witnesses said two people were taken away by ambulance, but police said those individuals did not suffer any physical injuries.