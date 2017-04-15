Car flips over on Highway 720
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:46PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 10:49PM EDT
The Surete du Quebec are unsure what occured on Highway 720 on Saturday evening that caused a car to flip over.
Preliminary information seems to show that the car hit the highway's side wall before flipping over.
Firefighters and police arrived on-scene near the De La Cathedrale exit and were able to retrieve the driver, a woman, from the vehicle. She was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The highway remains open and traffic is flowing as usual.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- A lukewarm welcome to new Pointe-Claire medical marijuana facility
- One dead after three car collision on highway 132 in Monteregie
- Impact get first win of the season with 2-1 victory over Atlanta
- SPCA takes steps to ensure that all Easter bunnies live "hoppily ever after"
- Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117