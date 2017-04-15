

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec are unsure what occured on Highway 720 on Saturday evening that caused a car to flip over.

Preliminary information seems to show that the car hit the highway's side wall before flipping over.

Firefighters and police arrived on-scene near the De La Cathedrale exit and were able to retrieve the driver, a woman, from the vehicle. She was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway remains open and traffic is flowing as usual.