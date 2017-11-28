Car destroyed in suspected arson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 7:47AM EST
A car in east-end Montreal was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday under circumstances police are calling suspicious.
A 911 call was placed at around 12:30 a.m. to report the fire near the intersection of Tricentenaire Blvd. and 24th Ave. in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.
The SPVM said the vehicle had been stolen outside Montreal at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Investigators said they believe the fire was the result of arson.
No arrests have yet been made and no witnesses have yet to come forward.
