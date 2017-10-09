Car crash leaves three dead near Laurentian town
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 2:49PM EDT
Three people are dead in a car crash in a small Laurentian town on Monday, two of them children.
According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson, a passerby spotted the crashed vehicle off Highway 117 near La Conception at 7:45 a.m.
Inside, police found the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a young girl. Another passenger, a young boy, was taken to hospital where he died later in the day.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.