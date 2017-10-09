

CTV Montreal





Three people are dead in a car crash in a small Laurentian town on Monday, two of them children.

According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson, a passerby spotted the crashed vehicle off Highway 117 near La Conception at 7:45 a.m.

Inside, police found the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a young girl. Another passenger, a young boy, was taken to hospital where he died later in the day.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.