Car crash in Plateau leaves driver in critical condition
A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a wall in the Plateau early on Christmas Day.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 25, 2016 11:27AM EST
A 26-year-old man is in hospital after crashing his car in the Plateau early on Christmas Day.
While the driver is in critical condition, police said his life is not in danger.
A 2:00 a.m. the man was driving North on Iberville. Just past Mont Royal, he lost control of the vehicle, striking a low wall. The force of the collision caused the car to swerve back into a road before colliding with a bus shelter.
Police said witnesses reported the man was speeding.
