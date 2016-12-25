

CTV Montreal





A 26-year-old man is in hospital after crashing his car in the Plateau early on Christmas Day.

While the driver is in critical condition, police said his life is not in danger.

A 2:00 a.m. the man was driving North on Iberville. Just past Mont Royal, he lost control of the vehicle, striking a low wall. The force of the collision caused the car to swerve back into a road before colliding with a bus shelter.

Police said witnesses reported the man was speeding.