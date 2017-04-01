Car collides with tree in Mount Royal Park
A 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a tree on Remembrance Rd. on Saturday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 8:07AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 1, 2017 8:14AM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital after their vehicle collided with a tree in Mount Royal Park on Saturday morning.
At 2:25 a.m. the vehicle was heading south on Remembrance Rd. when the 19-year-old driver lost control of the car.
Police said road conditions and speed may have played a role in the crash.
The driver suffered minor injuries and a 20-year-old passenger was unharmed but was taken to hospital as a preventative measure.