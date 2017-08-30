

The car belonging to the president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre was torched earlier this month.

Mohamed Labidi’s car was set on fire at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 7, when it was parked close to his home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, but the car was destroyed. The fire also spread to a hedge of the home.

Police have so far have not made any arrests.

In a news release, members of the mosque urged the public and politicians to "pay particular attention to the rise of the extreme right in Quebec City."

"We remain on the lookout for any progress in the investigation and we hope charges will be brought against these criminals once they are identified," the statement read.

"This hateful crime toward (Labidi) and his family are the latest in a long series of hateful acts against our organization."

The arson occurred just days after the announcement of the sale of a municipal lot for a Muslim cemetery in Sainte-Foy.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said he was shocked and "profoundly disappointed" to hear the news and said the timing was likely not a coincidence.

"What happened isn't like Quebec City," he said. "Quebec City is an open city where everyone must be able to live together in safety and respect."

The mosque was also the scene of the attack on Jan. 29, where six men were killed where a gunman opened fire during prayer.

The centre also received a package containing a defaced Qu'ran and a hateful note in July.

Police are investigating.



With files from The Canadian Press