

The Canadian Press





Jean Charest cracked some jokes during his address to the Quebec Liberals’ convention on Saturday, but over in Sherbrooke, the opposition wasn’t laughing.

On Sunday, Coalition Avenir Quebec justice spokesperson Simon Jolin-Barrette criticized the former premier for making light of police investigations in which Charest is a central figure.

During his speech, Charest had said that since leaving politics after his defeat by the Parti Quebecois in 2012, he has followed politics closely. Then, to laughter, he noted that Quebecers were following him, too.

Charest was referencing Machurer, a probe being conducted by Quebec’ anti-corruption police into the Liberals’ funding during his time as premier.

Charest has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Jolin-Barrette said Charest should respect the work of police and journalists and criticized Charest’s appearance at the convention, saying the leading trio of the Liberals is the same in 2017 as it was in 2003 – Charest, Premier Philippe Couillard and parliamentary leader Jean-Marc Fournier.

“It’s back to the future,” said Jolin-Barrette.