While the Parti Quebecois deals with fallout from its ethical controversy, the Coalition Avenir Quebec is pressuring the governing Liberals with an ad that focuses on corruption.

The ad says the Liberal party is constantly caught up in corruption and scandals, which is hurting Quebec.

"What we are telling is true, and if they don't like it, that's their problem," said Nathalie Roy, critic for integrity.

"We have the ex-premier Jean Charest who is under investigation from the UPAC. We have Marc Bibeau, he is the good friend of Mr. Charest , who is also under investigation. We have Violette Trepanier who is also under investigation, she was an ex-minister. We have Nathalie Normandeau, who has been arrested."

While the investigation into Charest has never turned up any evidence of wrongdoing, the charges against his former second-in-command, Normandeau, could go to trial later this year.

For its part the Liberal party said the CAQ ad is just mudslinging about a party which has changed its ways.

"They're looking at the past, which has nothing to do with what the government is currently doing," said Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.