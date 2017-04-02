

The Canadian Press





A war is brewing in the National Assembly over the wearing of pins and the Coalition Avenir Quebec is pinning the blame on Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee.

On April 13, the Office of the National Assembly will hear the CAQ’s complaint, in which they accuse Lisee of “strutting” with a partisan pin in the NA.

Lisee wears a PQ pin on his jacket, rather than the official pin given to MNAs.

During Thursday’s busy question period, Lisee could be seen wearing the PQ logo pin but didn’t wear it during the less-watched segment reserved for MNA statements.

CAQ house leader Francois Bonnardel said the issue might appear “banal,” but insisted the choice of symbols was not insignificant.

There is nothing in the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure prohibiting MNAs from wearing pins but the CAQ said it’s verboten according to the tradition and customs of the Assembly.