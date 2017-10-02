

CTV Montreal





The Coalition Avenir Quebec has won a by-election in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hebert.

With most of the ballots counted, Genevieve Guilbault has collected more than half of the votes cast in the riding.

Ihssane El Ghernati, a former political attaché for Liberal cabinet minister Sam Hamad before he resigned from politics, was second with about 17 percent of the vote.

The swing riding traded hands between the Liberal party and the Parti Quebecois from its creation in 1966 until Sam Hamad was elected in 2003.

But on Monday night both CAQ leader Francois Legault and PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée called it a "Liberal fortress."

Hamad was removed from Premier Couillard's cabinet in 2016 following allegations he had helped a company trying to win a government grant, and stepped down as an MNA earlier this year.

The Liberal party struggled to find someone willing to replace him as a candidate, finally settling on Eric Tetrault. However on Sept. 6 Tetrault withdrew his candidacy following allegations that he had harassed co-workers.

The CAQ candidate also withdrew at the same time following similar allegations, clearing the way for Guilbault's candidacy.

She lives in the riding and had been planning to run in the Quebec City area next year, during the 2018 general election, following the birth of her child. She is due to give birth in three months.