

The Canadian Press





As the ruling Liberals hold their weekend convention in Quebec City, the party that could pose the greatest threat in next year’s provincial election is doing the same in Sherbrooke.

This year’s Coalition Avenir Quebec convention theme focuses on family and the province’s regions. CAQ delegates have submitted 38 proposals to be debated, the results of consultations held in April and September.

Among the issues to be debated is a proposal to increase parental leave to 18 months from the current 55 weeks, increasing the number of early childhood centres with flexible hours for parents and simplifying Quebec’s tax returns by introducing pre-filled out forms.