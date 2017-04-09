

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s health care system is failing to meet its target number in matching residents with family doctors, according to members of Coalition Avenir Quebec.

The party filed access to information requests to obtain official wait times. On Sunday, party leader Francois Legault said the documents show some Quebecers are waiting up to 16 months to get a family doctor.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette had set a goal of cutting wait times down to between 30 and 90 days.

Nearly 500,000 Quebecers don’t have a family doctor and the CAQ criticized a new online booking system as being a parking lot for patients.

Barrette has said it’s up to doctors to reorganize their schedules to take on more patients.