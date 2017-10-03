

CTV Montreal





Candidates were rolling out the promises Tuesday as Montreal races toward an election.

Mayor Denis Coderre said a new sports complex will be built in Lachine if he's re-elected. The complex will include a 50-metre pool, gyms and team rooms, and will be built over the next mandate.

The promise is part of Coderre’s agenda to attract more families back to the city.

“If you want to have more families, if you want to make sure that people have the tools to live or find their passion through sports and leisure or culture, we need to do something,” he said.

“Look four years ago at how it works. Now look at the transformation – the booming, at every level. So we believe that our role, our duty, is to provide those kinds of infrastructures.”

Meantime, Projet Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante said she wants to be the mayor to make public transit more affordable.

Plante and transit critic Craig Sauve said the party plans to make the bus and metro system free for children under 12 and seniors over 65 years of age.

They also promise to create a social tariff; adjusting fares to match incomes.

The party said the city has access $110 million in public funds at the provincial and federal level to pay for this.

Coderre said he is in favour of the proposal, adding that he’s mentioned it in the past.

Projet Montreal attacked him on that assertion, saying his team hasn’t followed through.

“In 2013, there was a debate on transport and the mayor promised that there was going to be a social tariff in the mandate. And then a year later -- after he’s elected -- he denied he even promised it,” said Sauve. “So he promised a social tariff, he then denied a social tariff afterward and is now re-promising it again.”

“It’s like, fool us once, shame on you, fool us twice, shame on us,” he added.

Coderre said he is required to go through a regional transit authority to implement this type of social tariff, but that he will pursue it.