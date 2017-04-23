Candidates to be public faces of Quebec Solidaire square off in debate
Quebec Solidaire’s quest for two new faces to represent the party continues on Sunday in Montreal with a debate between candidates vying for the two vacant spokespeople positions.
MNA Manon Masse, the only candidate for the female position, will be present, as will three male candidates: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Sylvain Lafreniere and Jean-Francois Lessard.
In March, former spokesperson Andres Fontecilla said he would step aside as spokesperson. That same month, Francoise David announced her retirement from politics, citing health concerns.
Nadeau-Dubois, the former student leader who is running under the QS banner in David’s former riding of Gouin, is considered the favourite to win, but said he’s taking nothing for granted. He described his opponents as “quality candidates.”
