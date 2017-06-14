

CTV Montreal





A candidate for a crucial job at the English Montreal School Board was previously reprimanded for mishandling tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

This long-time employee, who CTV News has chosen not to name, was responsible for handling enrolment fees from summer schools.

An internal audit found that this employee repeatedly held on to tens of thousands of dollars in cash for several months instead of making deposits them into the EMSB's bank account.

The audit found that in July 2012 the employee collected nearly $50,000 and only deposited it in late November. The employee did the same in 2014, collecting $47,000 in June and July and only depositing it in September of that year.

The employee was never charged with committing a crime, and none of the money was stolen or unaccounted for.

The internal audit also made recommendations for proper procedures on handling substantial amounts of cash.

But school board commissioners said they are upset by how they learned about these irregularities.

Julien Feldman and others said they were aware of the audit, but only learned all of its details by making an access to information request.

He and others are now quite upset because the individual involved was one of two candidates being considered for the position of Assistant Director General.

"Governance requires that this information, the information that there was an investigation, the audit committee is required to share that with council. The chairman sat on it, covered it up, and today we don't know what else the chairman is hiding," said Feldman.

Multiple commissioners are calling for the chair of the EMSB, Angela Mancini, along with vice-chair Sylvia Lobianco to resign.

Mancini said that as far as she is concerned she and other board members acted appropriately, because she believed the contents of the audit were confidential.

It was after an external legal opinion informed her otherwise that she disclosed the audit.

"There is no cover-up. As I said to you before, until the external lawyer was asked in terms to find out if internal audit committee documents could be made public to the council members. But the minute it became apparent to myself and to Mrs. Lobianco that the external lawyers came back with in fact this has to be given and can be given in fact this was done and was given to council members last week," said Mancini.

Mancini added that another investigation has been launched to ensure that the processes for summer school fees are being properly followed.

The EMSB would not disclose if the employee in question is still a candidate for the position of Assistant Director General