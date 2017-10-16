Canadiens terminate Mark Streit's contract
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mark Streit, from Switzerland, stretches during medical exams on the first day of training camp, Thursday, September 14, 2017 in Brossard, Que. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 12:13PM EDT
It was rumoured last week, but on Monday it was confirmed: Mark Streit is no longer a Canadien.
The Canadiens had signed the NHL veteran to a one-year, $700,000 contract on July 25.
He played in the first two games in the season, but was benched for the next three.
Last year Streit played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won the Stanley Cup.