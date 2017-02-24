

CTV Montreal





The new coach of the Montreal Canadiens is facing the same problemas the old one: a team that lacks significant scoring.

In the past eight games the Canadiens have been shut out in half of their last eight games, and the team has a shooting percentage of under five percent in the past ten games.

The Canadiens have only scored 14 goals in the past ten games.

It's a pace the team hopes will not last.

"Goal scoring is not easy especially this time of year," said Brendan Gallagher. "You've got to up your intensity. It is more the transition game and how you move the puck and really sticking to your structure."

Coach Claude Julien has spent the past week making changes to how the forwards and the defencemen interact.

"One of the big issues is our neutral zone transition which is not good. It has to be quick, you have to have support, and you have to cross the blue line with some speed. Teams are going to stand you up so you have to retrieve that loose puck," said Julien.

Andrew Shaw believes it's a matter of pushing harder.

"We've got to get dirtier. We've got to bear down and we've got to get traffic to the net and pucks to the net and take pucks with us to the net as well," said the forward.

Saturday night David Desharnais will return to the team on a line with Sven Andrighetto and Torrey Mitchell.

They. and the other forward lines, will be backed up by the defence moving forward more often and joining the rush.

The Canadiens face the Maple Leafs Saturday at 7 p.m. in Toronto.