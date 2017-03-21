

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Anthony Mantha scored at 4:50 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Mantha scored his 15th of the season on a wrist shot from close range to give the Red Wings (29-32-11) their third win in four games.

Justin Abdelkader scored in the first period for Detroit while Artturi Lehkonen tied it for Montreal (41-23-9) late in the third.

Total shots were even at 36-36

The Red Wings led 1-0 for 56 minutes until Lehkonen tied the game at 17:31 of the third frame. Collecting the puck in his own zone, the Finnish rookie skated in and, using Niklas Kronwall as a screen, fired a wrist shot from the slot inside a post for his 13th of the season.

The Red Wings, coming off a 2-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, had Jimmy Howard in goal for the fourth time since his March 10 return from a nearly three-month injury layoff.

All the action in the opening period happened in the first 53 seconds.

Montreal defenceman Nathan Beaulieu was sent off for interference 39 seconds in and Detroit's power play, one of the league's worst, needed only 14 seconds to score as Abdelkader took the rebound of Kronwall's point shot and lifted it over Al Montoya.

Montoya got the start because Carey Price played back-to-back games on the weekend against Ottawa.

Steve Ott returned to the Montreal lineup against his former team, replacing rookie Michael McCarron.