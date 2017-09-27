

CTV Montreal





The Canadiens were in Quebec City Wednesday night to face the Maple Leafs at the Videotron Centre.

Playing closer to home did little to help them out.

14,000 fans were in the stands to watch the Habs take on what was the equivalent of an AHL team. The Leafs left all their big guns, including Auston Matthews, at home.

The Habs had their regular lineup and Jonathan Drouin and Andrew Shaw scored two goals.

But the D-team Leafs easily handled Carey Price and registered 23 shots on net in the first two periods.

The end result was 4-2 for the Leafs, and a sixth loss in six exhibition games for the Canadiens.