

CTV Montreal





The Canadiens are having a historically terrible time on the ice this season, looking for their first regulation time win after eight games.

The last time the Canadiens had such a terrible start was in 1941, when the team had one win, six losses, and one tie.

Seventy-six years later the Canadiens are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and their only win came in a shootout.

Captain Max Pacioretty said as the team faces the Panthers Tuesday, it's time to focus on the future.

"Just park what happened behind us. Let's just move on. It's obviously not the start we wanted but we're excited to have an opportunity to turn it around," said Pacioretty.

The team plays three times at home in the next week, facing the Kings and Rangers.

Jonathan Drouin believes the crowd will help.

"Three games at home is huge. Playing at the Bell Centre is always fun and you get that energy from the crowd and I think we need to start making our own building tougher to play in," said Drouin.

With the Canadiens having the lowest number of goals scored in the league, and with Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, and Paul Byron having two goals each, the coach is once again mixing up lines.

Tuesday Alex Galchenyuk will be playing with Laval Rockets Nikita Scherback and Michael McCarron, while Byron will be on the first line.

"You can see they would have to mix the lines up after the road trip because nothing went right, and not just the line combinations but the defensive pairings, so Claude Julien is looking for an answer like everyone is," said TSN's Dan Robertson.

But analysts think fans are turning against the team following several years of poor performances in the playoffs.

"I feel like the Habs could be stepping into a hostile environment at the Bell Centre," said Mitch Gallo, radio host at TSN 690.

"We've seen other cities, Edmonton, Toronto, where fans throw jerseys onto the ice when things aren't going well. So if they don't turn it around the fans could turn on them real quick," said Gallo.