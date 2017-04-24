

The Canadiens are taking stock after washing out of the playoffs in the first round.

Players spent Monday clearing out their lockers and chatting with each other before facing a horde of reporters wanting to know what went wrong, and what will change for next season.

Since Saturday's loss many callers to talk radio shows have expressed increasingly outrageous demands for change, with one of the most frequent being a call to trade lead goalie Carey Price.

The Vezina trophy candidate can sign a contract extension on July 1 this year, and if he has his way, he will stay in Montreal for a long time.

"I want to stay here. I know we'll figure out a way to make all the pieces fit and bring a championship here," said Price.

Price added that he won't be taking part in the World Championships, saying he did his part for his country earlier this season at the World Cup.

Every player expressed an interest in staying in Montreal, including Andrei Markov.

The unrestricted free agent's contract expires this summer and he wants to stay with the Habs.

"My first option is going to be Montreal and I'd like to stay here. I've always been here and most probably I'd like to finish my career here. We'll see what's going to happen in the summer," said the defenceman.

Meanwhile everyone wants to know why the Canadiens could not score during the playoffs.

Through six games they scored just 11 goals, and failed to score during the first game.

Shea Weber admitted that just wasn't good enough.

"It is easy to say that now that we didn't score three goals in the playoffs but at the same time we've got to take ownership within this locker room we didn't get it done here," said Weber.

"They obviously try to give us the pieces and make deals at deadline and what not to try and make us a good team. I think we have a good team it was just unfortunate we couldn't get it done this year."

Another question being asked was what would happen with Alexander Radulov.

Radulov said he would not be playing for Russia in the World Championships because he does not want to put a future contract at risk.

The Canadiens signed Radulov to a one-year deal, and he proved to be an exceptional player in the regular season and the playoffs.

He said Monday he would like to stay in Montreal.

The post-mortem will continue throughout the day, with General Manager Marc Bergevin and Head Coach Claude Julien scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.