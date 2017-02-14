

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens have fired Michel Therrien as head coach and replaced him with Claude Julien.

General Manager Marc Bergevin made the surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Thierren coached the Canadiens for the past eight years and was frequently criticized for his decisions, especially last season when the Canadiens performed abysmally following an injury that took Carey Price off the ice for months.

The Canadiens began the current season in spectacular fashion but have done very poorly since early January. They have lost 12 of their last 17 games, although they remain in first place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

Julien was fired at head coach of the Boston Bruins exactly one week ago after nearly ten years with the team.

Julien had great success with the Bruins in his first years with the team, but in the past two years the Bruins failed to make the playoffs and this year the Bruins are at risk of not making the playoffs.