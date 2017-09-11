

The federal government said it is working to bring home Canadians stranded by Hurricane Irma.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that the government's "top priority is focusing on those Canadians and getting them home."

Among the locations where Canadians are stuck is Turks and Caicos, where an Air Canada flight due to leave the island Sunday was stopped.

Richard Huard was supposed to be on that flight Sunday and had already reached the airport when officials prevented passengers from boarding.

"We felt actually bad about leaving other Canadians and Quebecois behind and being the first to leave, and when they saw us come back they felt out despair and it added to theirs. As we left they were sayin 'all right it's begun, right? So here's a group, they're the first to leave, the system's going to work.' And instead of that happening they saw us come back and needing to be reassigned rooms and the whole thing started all over again. So you could see the mood in the evening was really, really, really bad," said Huard.

Airport officials said the airport was only open for humanitarian missions, and because the flight to the island was carrying electricians coming to work, it was allowed to land.

Because the flight back to Canada was carrying paying customers, officials initially denied it permission to leave.

On Monday airport officials approved the flight, and Huard headed back to the airport in the afternoon.

Air Canada said 95 people should be able to fly to Toronto Monday, with another plane load of passengers heading for Montreal later.

The situation was similar in St. Maarten, where passengers were told by Global Affairs to go to the airport to get on flights, only to arrive and be denied by airport officials.

Mariel Chan was one of those denied, telling CTV that airport officials are determining who gets to leave.

"They are only prioritizing families, and mothers and children. They have a certain list. I talked to Sunwing’s coordinators. They say they have no idea (about) other flights coming in from Sunwing," said Chan.

Global Affairs said that 400 Canadians had been evacuated from St. Martin/St. Maarten so far, and that the rest should be able to leave by day's end.