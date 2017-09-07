

Canadians in the path of the strongest storm to ever hit the Caribbean are fleeing as quickly as they can, once they can figure out where to go.

On Thursday the storm passed north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and south of Turks and Caicos, and it is expected to pass north of Cuba late on Friday.

Canadians in Cuba said they feel they're being ignored even as airlines have sent special flights to the island to bring people home.

Corinne Arfi said she and hundreds of tourists ended up on a caravan of 50 buses heading to Varadero, where they will spend the night before getting on one of three flights scheduled to leave Friday morning out of the nearest airport.

"We had no news given to us by our reps, Sunwing was really garbage to us. We were completely neglected and forgotten," said Arfi.

"No one was giving us information about whether we were staying or leaving."

Arfi said that it was obvious something was going on because restaurants, bars, and stores were being closed earlier in the week, but that tourists were left in the dark.

"My daughter called Sunwing I think 20 times [Wednesday] and was not able to get through. And when she was able to get through she was passed around from one person to another saying that nothing could be done in Montreal, all the co-ordination has to be done in Cuba," said Arfi.

Sunwing says the Cuban government ordered the evacuation of resorts on the northern side of the country, and said the nearest airport would be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, leaving it no choice but to arrange for buses to bring travellers to the west.

It has sent a total of ten flights to Cuba for Thursday and Friday departures.

Meanwhile Six MNAs in Haiti this week were hoping to leave Haiti on Thursday before the airport was closed.

Jacques Chagnon, Benoit Charette, Diane Lamarre, Saul Polo, Jean Rousselle and Dave Turcotte have been on a mission of co-operation in Port-au-Prince.

Throughout the day, Montrealers with roots in Haiti called CPAM radio to express their fears about what the storm will do.

Last year Hurricane Matthew killed an estimated 900 people in Haiti.

"They didn't have any support after Matthew and if now they have to face Irma. It's very chaotic for them, it will be very chaotic for them," said CPAM host Asma Heurtelou.

Irma is expected to turn north to hit Florida over the weekend, and residents are being told to leave if at all possible.

Marie Poupart, a freelance journalist originally from Quebec, did just that, leaving her West Palm Beach home on Wednesday to drive north to Orlando.

What is normally a three-hour drive took her seven hours.

"On the highway it was bumper to bumper.The cars were filled with stuff like toys, animals, kids of course. I saw lots of boats, lots of RVs, so obviously people are extremely worried and they want to get out of the state of Florida as soon as possible," said Poupart.

On Thursday her landlord said he is no longer certain how well his West Palm Beach building will hold up against Irma.

"I don't even know if I'm going to have a house on my way back, and remember that all my stuff is still in the house, my passport for example," said Poupart.

Jason Merrick and his family lef their Boca Raton home Wednesday and drove 15 hours to reach Atlanta.

"The fear is basically a lost roof, and if the roof gets compromised you can say bye to everything in the house," said Merrick.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is ready to step in as soon as there's a request for help, whether it be from stranded Canadians or from nations devastated by Irma.

Hurricane Irma has led to the deaths of at least 13 people in several countries and left thousands of people homeless.

The islands of Barbuda and Saint Martin suffered severe damage, with thousands of buildings wrecked by the 300 km/h winds that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Puerto Rico was largely spared the direct hit from Irma, but three people died on the island and electrical power plants and cables were ruined.

The head of the utility company estimates it could be four to six months before electricity is restored to some areas.