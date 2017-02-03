

The Canadian Press





Three Quebecers accused of importing cocaine into Australia aboard a luxury cruise ship last year have seen their cases put off until later this summer.

Melina Roberge, Andre Tamine and Isabelle Lagace all appeared before a judge on Friday in Sydney.

A court clerk says Roberge, 23, and Tamine, 64, have been ordered to stand trial on Aug. 28.

Neither Roberge nor Tamine entered a formal plea, but the clerk said it's assumed they've pleaded not guilty.

Tamine has been denied bail, while Roberge will attempt to secure bail at a hearing set for Feb. 9.

Lagace, 28, pleaded guilty last December and will be sentenced June 30.

The three were arrested Aug. 29 after the MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

The two women boarded the ship in Southampton, on England's south coast.

The women were sharing a cabin and gained international notoriety following their arrests for having posted numerous photos online of their exotic travels.

It isn't clear if they are somehow linked to Tamine.

Australian Border Force used detection dogs to help police allegedly find 95 kilograms of cocaine packed in suitcases. The drugs were worth an estimated $30.5 million.

Each was charged with one count of bringing a commercial quantity of cocaine into the country.