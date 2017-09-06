

CTV Montreal





Canadian travellers are being warned to get away from the path of Hurricane Irma.

Airlines have launched evacuation operations for thousands of travellers in the Dominican Republic and in Turks and Caicos -- though some travellers say they're being left behind.

Punta Cana airport was bustling Wednesday morning, where about 1,000 people waited in three lines for Air Transat flights to Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

The passengers are set to leave on two Montreal-bound flights in the afternoon.

“The hurricane policy seems pretty clear, that they will reimburse all of the unused bookings at the hotel. I understand that the round-trip airfare is not reimbursed,” said Aaron Green, an Air Transat traveller waiting at the airport.

Air Transat is sending 10 aircraft to the Caribbean nation -- seven to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana. All are expected to return by day’s end.

“There is a question about whether it was going to be a tropical storm here in Punta Cana or if it would be the full force of the hurricane, so I think it was a good idea to wait until now. I understand that the hurricane-like weather is supposed to start Wednesday night, so effectively this evening, and the worst of it is supposed to be Thursday at 2 in the morning all the way until 2 p.m.,” he said.

“Better safe than sorry, I’m happy to be leaving now.”

Meantime, WestJet also is sending five planes to those locations and to Turks and Caicos.

Air Canada said it is also sending extra flights to the affected areas, though one customer at a resort in Turks and Caicos told CTV Montreal he is trying to get a flight with Air Canada, but he says nothing is being done for him and his wife.

Irma, considered the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, was bearing down on the islands of the northeast Caribbean late Tuesday, following a path predicted to then rake Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida.

American Airlines has added extra flights out of the Caribbean islands of St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis to get people out of the path of Irma.

At the far northeastern edge of the Caribbean, authorities on the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda have cut power and urged residents to shelter indoors as they braced for Hurricane Irma's first contact with land early Wednesday.

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said his government was evacuating the six islands in the south because authorities would not be able to help anyone caught in the "potentially catastrophic" storm.

People there would be flown to Nassau starting Wednesday in what he called the largest storm evacuation in the country's history.

Global Affairs Canada issued a travel advisory to avoid non-essential travel to several countries in the area and avoid travel altogether to the dozen other countries in Irma's path.

-- With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press