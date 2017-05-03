

CTV Montreal





With all the rain we've been having, stocking up on sunscreen may be the last thing on your mind.



But the sun will shine again and the Canadian Cancer Society says the dangers of getting skin cancer are more than skin deep.

An estimated 30,000 people in Quebec will be diagnosed with skin cancer this year alone.

“The kids, they know how to protect themselves from the sun, but they don't do it that much so it's a lot about our behavior,” said Marie-Michele Voyer of the Canadian Cancer Society.

It’s a painfully familiar story for Sylvain Poissant.

“I was a lifeguard so i was always around a pool, always around a beach - and teenagers do you put sunscreen? No,” he said.

Ten years ago when he was 27, he discovered a mole on his shoulder that within months became the size of a loonie.

“I had a surgery three weeks later and six months later the sickness came back,” he said. “The cancer came back near my lungs, so I had to be transferred to the NIH in Washington and treated there for 5 years.”

Now as he monitors his health, he also works to dispel the myths about the power of the sun, like how it’s important to apply sunscreen every two hours outside, and that you can get enough Vitamin D for the day with just a few minutes of sun.

Student Elisabeth Cote is careful.

“Always, always. I'm afraid like a vampire. I love my pale skin so I always cover, wear long clothes,” she said.





