

The Canadian Press





Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in the death of a Montreal woman in Edmonton.

The body of Valerie Maurice, who was 29, was found inside an apartment on Thursday.

An autopsy determined she was strangled.

Edmonton police say Gregory Tessman, who is 49, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Homicide investigators say Tessman has a criminal background and Maurice's body was found in the home where he lives.

Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said Tessman doesn't have his own vehicle and relies on public transit, friends and family to get around.

Police say they believe Tessman is still in the Edmonton-area.

Anyone with information on Tessman's whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780=423=4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

-With files from CTV Edmonton