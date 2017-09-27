

CTV Montreal





Investigators from the Montreal police organized crime division are asking for the public’s help in finding the main suspect in a second-degree murder dating back to 2014.



There is a Canada-wide arrest warrant out for Régino Magloire, 27, on suspicion of homicide. He is considered dangerous. Police believe he could be in the Montreal area or in western Canada.



Magloire is accused of the fatal shooting Steven Celestin, 23, and wounding four others inside the now defunct Cabaret du Mile End on Park Ave.



Immediately after the shooting, the approximately 200 people inside the club fled. Witnesses directed police to arrest a 25-year-old man a short distance away but he was eventually released without charges.

Police say Magloire is also known for working as a pimp.



The suspect is black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 1.85 metres (6'1'') tall and weighs 275 pounds (124 kgs).



Anyone with information that would help locate the suspect is urged to call 911 or contact their local police station. Police urge caution in this matter.