Canada's men's soccer team to take on Curacao this summer
Members of Canada's national men's soccer team practice on Oct. 10, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 1:01PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:18PM EST
Canada men's soccer team will play Curacao in an international friendly in Montreal this summer ahead of the biennial CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The teams will meet June 13, three weeks before the Gold Cup tournament begins.
Canada last played in Montreal at Saputo Stadium in September 2010, defeating CONCACAF rival Honduras 2-1.
Canada will face French Guiana on July 7, Costa Rica on July 11, and Honduras on July 14 at the 2017 Gold Cup.
The Canadians have eight wins, four draws and six losses in 18 international matches since the 2015 Gold Cup.
