To commemorate Canada’s 150 years, Canada Post is releasing a line of stamps honouring 10 of the country’s most iconic events and moments. First up: Expo 67.

On Thursday, Canada Post official unveiled the stamp, which features a picture of the famous Habitat 67. The stamp will be in the shape of a maple leaf.

"We thought it symbolizes Canada," said Canada Post executive Scott McDonald. "It's an iconic symbol of Canada. We thought what better way to celebrate the 150th anniversay than the iconic symbol of the maple leaf?"

Architect Moshe Safdie was on hand for the announcement and said it’s an honour for his design to still be remembered half a century later.

“To be an architect and celebrate your fiftieth birthday of a building is a privilege in itself. How many architects get to do that? The most exciting thing for me is to be here and realize it doesn’t look dated. It doesn’t look like a 50-year-old idea. The fact that people embrace it so is the biggest reward an architect can have.”

Over next five weeks, nine other stamps will be rolled out.