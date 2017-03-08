

A Yemeni native who fled across the American border to Canada two years ago praised his adopted home while describing what asylum-seekers go through on Wednesday.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi said he was forced to leave his wife and three children behind in Yemen after he spoke out against the authoritarian government.

"There is a threat on my life to go there," he said. "Either you'll be detained here or detained there, killed here or by the other side. It's very difficult."

After getting a tourist visa to visit the United States, he paid a smuggler $2,000 to drive him from Buffalo to Plattsburgh, where he crossed into Canada.

"I asked in the States how long the process would take to bring my family there," he said.

He was told it would take seven years. Having read that of Canada's reputation for welcoming foreigners, he said he decided to come here.

"You can walk anytime here," he said. "Nobody in two years here asks me about any documents, any papers, any identification for anything."

His family is still waiting to gain approval to join him in Canada, a process which could take another 18 months.

After arriving in Canada, he said he was immediately given medical coverage and received welfare payments after 17 days. A lawyer in Yemen, he has since begun working in a factory to support himself.

He credited the organization Praida for helping him when he first came. The group, which offers social, psychosocial and health services to asylum-seekers, got him lodgings at a YMCA for 59 days and then helped him find an apartment.

Despite his struggles, he called Canada “heaven on earth” compared to the region he came from.

“It’s the most secure country, I think,” he said. “It’s the most welcome country. It’s better than the countries in our frontiers. Countries (that border) Yemen, they do not accept anyone to run to their countries.”

In February, 635 asylum-seekers crossed the American border into Quebec, the most of any province.