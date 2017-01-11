Wilde Horses

- The line of Plekanec, Lehkonen and Byron was the only good thing to come out of the Caps loss. They showed great chemistry reunited and it continued in Winnipeg. Plekanec with a second goal in two games. It was a great shot too, going upstairs. The depth of the forward lines scoring could be outstanding if Danault's line keeps going, Plekanec line continues and the return of Galchenyuk ignites two other forwards as a talented centre can.

- A terrific kill for the Habs on a 5 on 3 for 51 seconds. It was Emelin and Weber who really shone. Weber even stopped a hard shot with his open hand like a baseball player in a huge show of dedication.

- Apart from the Caps lethargic game, it's remarkable how many goals the AHL Habs are scoring. Six players from The Rock and the Habs are scoring as much now as before. Tremendous credit goes to the organization here. When you can have six players from the minors come in and not miss a beat, you have to find it in your heart to praise the much maligned Sylvain Lefebvre. It's hard to hear but Marc Bergevin is right. You don't measure the AHL team with playoff appearances. You measure them with success of the players in the show when they get their chance to finally shine.

- The Danault theft is looking bigger and bigger every month. This player continues to show more and more. The coast-to-coast goal was an absolute beauty. The speed he showed left the entire Jets team flat footed. The finish was outstanding too – one of the goals of the year from Danault. Imagine Danault and a second to boot for Fleischmann who retired Wednesday and Weise who has been a healthy scratch in Philadelphia. An amazing trade acquiring a former first rounder who it seems hasn't found his ceiling yet.

- Andrighetto had a goal and an assist for his best game of the season but the moment his coach will love most is the back check to save a goal early third period. Andrighetto isn't going to stay in the league on just his offensive skill. He has to be reliable all of the time in the mould of Lehkonen. This game was a start. Andrighetto has nothing left to do in the AHL but he has to be better defensively like this game to stay in the NHL.

- Saku Koivu went out on a bold limb in the off-season, guaranteeing Lehkonen would make the NHL this season. I thought that this was kind of out there. Koivu doesn't usually talk like that. He knew. Oh, he knew. I can't say enough about Lehkonen. Did he get himself prepared in the SEL to be an NHLer? Both sides of the puck he is so mature beyond his experience. He has a hockey IQ that is extraordinarily high. Late in the game with a three-goal lead he dove to ensure the puck was over the blue line. This is a player who gets it, who understands the importance of that blue line. He's just getting started. Ten goals for Lehkonen. He missed a lot of time to injury and he is still on pace for 20 goals.

Wilde Goats

- Petry and Beaulieu had a rough first period on for both goals. The first they got crossed up on the switch and the second they didn't take care either but one should also point the finger at Danault who lost his man in the slot. It wouldn't be fair to point out the Petry-Beaulieu minus two though without pointing out they were on for all three goals for. So in the end they were plus one in the first but are still in the Wilde Goats section. Harsh!

- It is in the Wilde Goats section every game it seems but the penalty kill remains the worst part of the Habs game. The passive nature of it is so odd. All over the league it's the same style - aggression. Always hassle the puck carrier. Don't ever let them get settled. The Habs just stand there and watch. On the Jets third goal, the PK was even passive and condensed inside the dots. Just horrible – and every night horrible. The Habs are killing penalties like it's 1999. Attack everyone where on the ice. Always. It's simple. Everyone is doing it. Attack always.

- McCarron faces the challenge right now of bringing it every game. He has been strong and is showing signs that he has an NHL career in front of him. This one showed though that consistently bringing it every night is tough. You have to bring so much energy to make it in the NHL and this one McCarron just had nothing in the tank. Not a big deal but he will want to show he can bounce back against the Wild.

Wilde Cards

- I get a lot of people asking me on Twitter why isn't Redmond playing. He is healthy. He has just fallen seriously out of favour for some reason. Usually you will see the rotation of the 6th D but for Johnston to always get the call since Markov's injury and for Redmond to get totally press boxed is odd.

- Honestly, I'm not sure how the Habs are doing this. They have six regulars out and they aren't missing a beat. Keep predicting they're going to hit a rough patch. They're on pace for 113 points. Tremendous from the coaches and GM to of course the players who are gutting it out all way through the organization.