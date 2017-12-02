

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Paul Byron got his first career hat trick while Nicolas Deslauriers, Jacob de la Rose and Dan Carr each got his first goal of the season as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the slumping Detroit Red Wings 10-1 Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

Charles Hudon, Jordie Benn, Andrew Shaw and Brendan Gallagher, with his 100th career goal, also scored for the Canadiens (13-12-3), who were coming off a 6-3 win in Detroit on Thursday night.

Montreal outshot the Red Wings 34-23 Carey Price has won all five starts he has made, allowing only six goals, since returning last week from a 10-game absence with a lower-body injury.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Red Wings (10-12-5), who saw their winless run reach seven games (0-4-3), their longest spell without a victory since Nov. 4-19, 2013.

Alex Galchenyuk had four assists, a single-game career high.

The Canadiens struck twice in 32 seconds in the opening period.