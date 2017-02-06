

An NDG business owner is seeking permission to launch a class-action lawsuit against Transport Quebec.

Frank Berdah has laid off all of the full-time employees at his furniture upholstery store near the Turcot Interchange, saying the loss in business has been so severe he is not sure his company will survive.

He says business was very successful until two years ago, when the provincial ministry erected a large wooden wall in front of his storefront.

Since then everything coming in and out of his establishment has to be carried from at least a block away, and has to be able to fit between the wooden wall and the buildings.

"If it continues like that we will have to close," said Berdah.

"I'm really struggling and going to the maximum I can do to go out and get customers."

He's also asked multiple levels of government for assistance but received little help. The borough said in November that it did have the ability to adjust Berdah's property tax bill.

Berdah said since the wall went up, revenue has dropped by 50 to 60 per cent.

"It wasn't like that before. Customers used to come to use," said Berdah, who also cited noise from the construction as one of his leading concerns.



“The whole building was shaking for days and days and days,” he said.

He has applied to the courts for permission to sue Transport Quebec in a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other companies in the neighbourhood near St. Jacques Blvd. and Girouard Ave.



“Noise, troubles and inconveniences, pollution, dust on their windows, parking struggles… this all caused nuisance and trouble and inconveniences to these people and we are seeking damages,” said lawyer Joey Zukran, who is working on the case.

Berdah hopes the lawsuit will be approved so that something will continue of what he considers his father's legacy -- the company he founded more than 40 years ago.



“His legacy to me is this whole business,” he said.

Transport Quebec would not comment because of the possibility of legal action.



A judge will have to determine if the class-action suit can go ahead.