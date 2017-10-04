Buildings in downtown Trois-Rivières evacuated due to suspicious packages
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 5:07PM EDT
Buildings were evacuated in downtown Trois-Rivières Wednesday after two suspicious packages were discovered.
The city’s police force set up a security perimeter around des Forges St. after a suitcase was found.
Another security perimeter was set up in a building that houses Radio-Canada, where a second suspicious bag was reported.
Police and firefighters were sent to the scene and they called on the help of the Sûreté du Québec explosives specialists.
Police officers investigated the objects and determined that one bag held plumbing equipment, while the second had computer equipment.
