Building crumbling in Montreal
The wall of a building on Panet St. collapsed on Monday March 20, 2017.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 5:46PM EDT
A building at the corner of Panet St. and Ontario St. is crumbling.
Around 4:30 passersby called 9-1-1 to report the collapse of a wall.
Police closed Ontario St. between Visitation St. and Plessis St. while firefighters inspect the area and decide if the building must be demolished or not.
Neighbours said the building has been abandoned for at least a year, ever since a fire broke out.
The building has been for sale since at least last summer.