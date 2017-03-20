

CTV Montreal





A building at the corner of Panet St. and Ontario St. is crumbling.

Around 4:30 passersby called 9-1-1 to report the collapse of a wall.

Police closed Ontario St. between Visitation St. and Plessis St. while firefighters inspect the area and decide if the building must be demolished or not.

Neighbours said the building has been abandoned for at least a year, ever since a fire broke out.

The building has been for sale since at least last summer.