

CTV Montreal





The leaders of the United Tribulation Choir hope the music and lyrics for their group's second gospel album will be as inspirational as the first.

Paul Tshuma, who has muscular dystrophy, says he does not let his disability stop him from making a difference.

Last year he graduated from Concordia University with a degree in music studies, ten years after he and his brother Gift, who also has muscular dystrophy, founded their musical group.

Tshuma says music has always been part of his life, and his way to reach others.

"I am going to make a difference in people's lives through music," said Tshuma.

His musical arrangements and inspirational lyrics often focus on having a positive outlook.

"In spite of being disabled or regardless of what situation of where you are in life there is something you can do. I wanted to show people that even though I am disabled there's more than what you think I can give," said Tshuma.

Last year they released their first album.

"I have a blast," said Maxwell Miller. "It allows me to get down and get into the pocket, which I love, and it gives me a chance to express myself and be creative."

Tshuma said his work with the choir helped him learn how to lead, and how to pay attention to others.

"I learned that we all have different needs but when we all come together we have one big voice," said Tshuma.

His work didn't go unnoticed.

Upon graduating Tshuma was also awarded the O'Brien Medal for the undergraduate student whose efforts best represent the school.

"Sometimes you do things and you don't think people are looking. You think 'I'm just doing what I love doing' and I didn't know Concordia was paying a lot of attention to me," said Tshuma.

Brother Gift said it was no surprise.

"When he sets his mind to something it's like he's unstoppable."