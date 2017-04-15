

CTV Montreal





Two teenaged brothers who went missing in Laval three weeks ago have been found safe and sound.

At 12:30 a.m., Laval police received an anonymous phone call tipping them off to an address where the boys might be.

Officers went to the address and found Jean Michael Israel, 15, and Jean Gabriel Israel, 13. Police said it appears the boys had run away from home.

The two boys were taken home and will meet with police investigators to determine where they had been since they went missing on March 23.